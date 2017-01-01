Sports

January 1, 2017 1:37 PM

Wichita St. throttles Bradley as 16 play in 100-66 win

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Wichita State to a 100-66 thrashing of Bradley on Sunday in a game where 16 Shockers got playing time.

The game was never in doubt as Wichita State (12-3, 2-0) grabbed a 13-0 lead capped by back-to-back 3s by Markis McDuffie and Shamet.

A pair of Callum Barker free throws for Bradley made it 18-11 marking the last time the Braves would face a single-digit deficit. Austin Reaves' 3 with 12:50 left before halftime made it 21-11 and the rout was on.

The Shockers proceeded to outscore Bradley 30-18 before halftime and led 51-29 at intermission.

Reaves finished with 14 points, shooting 4 for 4 from 3-point range. McDuffie scored 13 points and Rauno Nurger 10.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (6-9, 1-1) with 12 points and Nate Kennell had 10.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

View more video

Sports Videos