Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

0:29 Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016