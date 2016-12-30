Ali, Palmer, Summitt, Howe and more: Notable sports figures who died in 2016

MUHAMMAD ALI – The boxing legend receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush on Nov. 9, 2005. Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, died Friday, June 3, 2016. He was 74.
Evan Vucci
AP
ARNOLD PALMER – The four-time Masters champion acknowledges the crowd after hitting the ceremonial first tee shot prior to the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 5, 2007. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
David J. Phillip
AP
GORDIE HOWE – The Hockey Hall of Famer stands next to his statue that was unveiled at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on April 10, 2007. Howe died June 10, 2016, in Sylvania, Ohio. He was 88.
Carlos Osorio
AP
PAT SUMMITT – The Tennessee Head Coach Emeritus watches the senior class that was honored before the the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on March 1, 2015, in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt, who won a NCAA-record 1,098 games in her career, all as the Tennessee’s women’s team coach, died June 28, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 64.
Patrick Murphy-Racey
AP
JOSE FERNANDEZ – The Miami Marlins starting pitcher gestures to the stands after the Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Miami. Fernandez died in a boating accident on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. He was 24.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
CRAIG SAGER – The longtime sideline reporter accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Sager died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, following a two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He was 65.
Chris Pizzello
Invision
DENNIS GREEN – The longtime football coach is seen following the Sacramento Mountain Lions’ first victory of the season on Oct. 15, 2011, at Sacramento State. Green, who coached at various levels for numerous colleges and NFL teams, died July 21, 2016, in San Diego. He was 67.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
JOHAN CRUYFF – The former Netherlands forward takes part in the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Aug. 29, 2013. Cruyff, considered one of the greatest footballers in history, died March 24, 2016, in Barcelona. He was 68.
Claude Paris
AP
BUDDY RYAN – The former NFL coach watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills – coached by his son, Rex – and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2015. Ryan, who coached two defenses that won Super Bowl titles and whose twin sons Rex and Rob have been NFL coaches, died Tuesday, June 28, 2016. He was 82.
Bill Wippert
AP
TONY PHILLIPS – The outfielder is all smiles during the first day of full-squad workouts at the Chicago White Sox’s spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 20, 1996. Phillips, an infielder and outfielder who made the final defensive play in the Oakland Athletics’ sweep of the San Francisco Giants during the earthquake-interrupted 1989 World Series, died Feb. 17, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 56.
Eric Gay
AP
TED MARCHIBRODA – The former Baltimore Colts head coach smiles before an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2009. Marchibroda died Jan. 16, 2016, in Weems, Va. He was 84.
Darron Cummings
AP
PEGGY KIRK BELL – The LPGA pioneer, left, chats with Yani Tseng following Tseng’s victory in Founders Cup golf tournament on March 18, 2012, in Phoenix. Bell, a former professional golfer and instructor known for her strong advocacy of women’s golf, died Nov. 23, 2016, in Southern Pines, N.C. She was 95.
Paul Connors
AP
LaVELL EDWARDS – The former BYU football coach talks about the Awards & Recognition Association Sportsmanship Award in Seattle on Dec. 20, 2007. Edwards, who led BYU to prominence with his pass-happy offenses and ranks as one of the most successful coaches in college football history, died on Dec. 29, 2016. He was 86.
Ted S. Warren
AP
RALPH BRANCA – The former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston on April 15, 2012. Branca – who allowed a walk-off home run to the New York Giants’ Bobby Thomson, known as the “Shot Heard ’Round the World” – died Nov. 23, 2016, in Rye Brook, N.Y. He was 90.
Michael Dwyer
AP
DAVE MIRRA – The X Games biker is seen in the half-pipe at his training facility in Greenville, N.C., on June 24, 2005. Mirra died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 4, 2016, in Greenville, N.C. He was 41.
Gerry Broome
AP
DAVE “BOO” FERRISS – The baseball legend who played for Mississippi State and the Boston Red Sox and was the long time head coach at Delta State University, speaks with Mississippi outfielder Auston Bousfield, who won the Ferriss Trophy as the state of Mississippi’s top college baseball player on May 19, 2014. Ferriss died Nov. 24, 2016, in Cleveland, Miss. He was 94.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP
DWAYNE “PEARL” WASHINGTON – The 13th pick in the 1986 NBA draft shows off a New Jersey Nets jersey on Aug. 20, 1986. Washington, who went from New York City playground wonder to Big East star at Syracuse, died of cancer on April 20, 2016, in New York City. He was 52.
Ron Frehm
AP
JOE McKNIGHT – The Kansas City Chiefs running back returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 21, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla. McKnight, who played four seasons in the NFL, was killed in a road-rage shooting on Dec. 1, 2016, in Terrytown, La. He was 28.
Lynne Sladky
AP
JOE GARAGIOLA – The Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster waves to the crowd during festivities honoring his retirement prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Phoenix on April 14, 2013. Garagiola, a former major league catcher, died Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 90.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
NATE THURMOND – The former Golden State Warriors center waves during a halftime ceremony during an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Oakland, Calif., on March 19, 2012. The Hall of Famer died Saturday, July 16, 2016, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 74.
Jeff Chiu
AP
LAWRENCE PHILLIPS – The 49ers’ newly acquired running back autographs a hat for a fan following the first day of practice at the team’s training camp in Stockton, Calif., on July 27, 1999. Phillips committed suicide at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2016. He was 40.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
KIMBO SLICE – The mixed martial arts fighter, right, battles James Thompson during their EliteXC heavyweight bout in Newark, N.J., on May 31, 2008. The bearded street fighter, born Kevin Ferguson, who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died of heart failure Monday, June 6, 2016, in Margate, Fla. He was 42.
Rich Schultz
AP
WILL SMITH – The New Orleans Saints defensive end appears before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 9, 2012. Smith, was shot to death during an altercation following a traffic accident on April 9, 2016, in New Orleans. He was 34.
Bill Kostroun
AP
RASHAAN SALAAM – The Colorado running back holds his Heisman Trophy on Dec. 10, 1994, in New York. Salaam, who played in the NFL and XFL, committed suicide in a park in Boulder, Colo., on Dec. 5, 2016. He was 42.
ADAM NADEL
AP
DAWN COE-JONES – The Canadian golfer tees off during the Ginn Open LPGA golf tournament in Reunion, Fla., on April 12, 2007. Coe-Jones, a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, died of bone cancer on Nov. 12, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. She was 56.
John Raoux
AP
ED SNIDER – The Philadelphia Flyers chairman speaks during a public memorial service for Philadelphia Inquirer co-owner Lewis Katz on June 4, 2014, in Philadelphia. Snider died of cancer on April 11, 2016, in Montecito, Calif. He was 83.
Matt Rourke
AP
BUD COLLINS – The tennis Hall of Famer, center, is seen with fellow inductees, from left, Rosie Casals, Charlie Pasarell and Nick Bollettieri at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., on July 12, 2014. Collins, the tennis historian and American voice of the sport in print and on TV for decades, died Friday, March 4, 2016, in Brookline, Mass. He was 86.
Michael Dwyer
AP
BRYAN CLAUSON – The race car driver prepares for qualifying for the ARCA RE/MAX Series 250 auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on Oct. 4, 2007. Clauson, considered the top dirt-track racer in the country, died Aug. 7, 2016, from injuries suffered in an accident at the Belleville (Kansas) Midget Nationals USAC midget race. He was 27.
Rainier Ehrhardt
AP
DENNIS BYRD – The former New York Jets defensive lineman speaks during a halftime ceremony to retire his number at an NFL football game between the Jets and the Miami Dolphins, in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 28. 2012. Byrd, whose career was ended by a neck injury, was killed Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in a car accident near Claremore, Okla. He was 50.
John Minchillo
AP
BILL JOHNSON – The skier is all smiles after he won the gold medal in the XIV Olympic Winter Games downhill competition on Feb. 16, 1984, on Mt. Bjelasnica near Sarajevo. Johnson, the first American male to win an Olympic gold medal in alpine skiing, died Jan 21, 2016, in Gresham, Ore. He was 55.
Anonymous
AP
CHYNA – The former pro wrestler, born Joanie Laurer, flexes as she arrives at the 31st annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2003. Chyna died of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016, in Redondo Beach, Calif. She was 46.
Kevork Djansezian
AP