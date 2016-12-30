Dell gets first career shutout in Sharks' 2-0 victory

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized