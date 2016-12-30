Sports

December 30, 2016 9:07 PM

Cook helps Florida State edge Michigan 33-32 in Orange Bowl

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.

When it mattered most, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook made Michigan miss. Soon the Seminoles may be missing him, too.

The junior rushed for 145 yards and added 62 yards on three receptions to help his team rally past the Wolverines 33-32 on Friday night in the Orange Bowl.

Now Florida State awaits Cook's decisions regarding whether he'll skip his senior season and turn pro. He's widely expected to opt for the NFL.

When asked during the postgame celebration if it was his final game at Florida State, Cook said, "Can't answer that."

