December 30, 2016 7:11 PM

Aiken's 23 PTs propels Harvard past Howard 67-46

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Bryce Aiken scored a career-high 23 points, which included a career-high six 3s, Zena Edosomwan gathered 16 rebounds — one off his career high — and Harvard defeated Howard 67-46 on Friday night.

With the score tied at 16, Harvard (6-4) went on a 17-6 run and led 33-22 at halftime. The Crimson pushed the lead to 45-31 on Justin Bassey's layup and Aiken followed with a 3 with 11:09 remaining for a 48-32 lead.

Aiken made a pair of free throws pushing the margin to 57-36 with 6:49 left. Harvard scored 25 points off 17 Howard turnovers.

Tyler Stone led Howard with nine points as the Bison missed a total of 15 free throws (14 for 29).

Harvard now owns a five-game winning streak, the most since the Crimson won eight straight from Jan. 30 to Feb. 21 in 2015.

Howard (3-11) remains winless on the road and has now dropped three straight.

