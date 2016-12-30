Sports

December 30, 2016 7:12 PM

Late 3s lift Saint Joseph's over George Washington 68-63

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Charlie Brown and Lamarr Kimble each made late 3-pointers to help Saint Joseph's pull away from George Washington for a 68-63 victory in an Atlantic 10 opener on Friday night.

George Washington led 63-61 when Brown hit a 3 with 2:25 to play. Tyler Cavanaugh had his layup attempt blocked, then missed a jumper on the Colonials' next possession. The Hawks couldn't pull away when Yuta Watanabe blocked Kimble's 3-point shot, but the Colonials' Collin Smith then missed a jumper. Kimble made his next 3-point attempt and the Hawks led 67-63 with 32 seconds remaining.

Cavanaugh and Jordan Roland missed 3-pointers, and Nick Robinson split a pair of free throws to end it.

Brown and Kimble scored 13 points apiece to lead Saint Joseph's (7-5).

Jaren Sina had 15 points for George Washington (8-6). Cavanaugh scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Smith finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

