Sports

December 29, 2016 10:05 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area high school sports and local golf results

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Columbia College Holiday Classic

Second Round

Stagg 67, Golden Valley 59

G. Valley

11

8

18

22

59

Stagg

14

18

20

15

67

Stagg (7-6) – Norman 5, Hagwood 7, Garrelison 6, Beard 21, Aguirre 12, Carter 6, Caganang 2, Barrett 7, Fields 3

Golden Valley (4-9) – Bowers 7, Llamas 8, Cropper, Martinez 5, Allen 32, Tangann 6

3-pointers: Stagg 7 (Beard 3, Garrelison 2, Aguirre 2) Golden Valley 4 (Llamas 2, Martinez, Tangann)

Other Scores

Liberty Ranch 75, James Lick 26

Summerville 62, Escalon 52

Sonora 53 East Union 45

Today’s games:

7th place – 11 a.m. - Golden Valley vs Escalon

Consolation – 12:30 p.m. - Summerville vs Stagg

3rd place – 2 p.m. - James Lick vs East Union

Championship: 3:30 p.m. - Sonora vs Liberty Ranch

High School Girls

MaxPreps West Coast Jamboree

at Pleasant Hill

Late Wednesday

Gold Bracket

Central Catholic 61, Granada 51

C. Catholic

23

11

15

12

61

Granada

14

4

18

15

51

Central Catholic (9-1-0) – Alexandra Candelario 8, Josie Simmons 2, Yeaudith Valdovinos 2, Hannah Heath 6, Jasmine Kelly 8, Danielle Friedrich 29, Lourdes Herrera 6. Totals: 29 0-1 61

Granada (0-1-0) – Riley Heffron 15, Jordan Briggs 8, Nicole Bartels 12, Lexi Sezifi 2, Isabella Neads 8, Sarah Wenzel 6. Totals: 15 14-16 51

Three-point goals – CC 2 (Friedrich 2). Granada 7 (Briggs 2, Bartels 4, Neads). Team fouls – CC 14, Granada 11.

Golf

Local

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Red, White, Blue

1st – Barb Craig, Beth Bruegger, Jan Wohl, Sandi Dempster - 137

2nd – Paulette Aldrich, Marlene Brown, Michelle Schilber, Blind Draw - 143

3rd – Dee Elston, Judi O'Connell, Lue O'Brien, Blind Draw - 144

Closest to the Pin: Member: Paulette Aldrich 7-6.0, Guest: Candace Cope 14-6.0

Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight – 1. Elma Savage 70, 2. Blanche Maguire 70

Second Flight – 1. Val Guardino 68, 2. Mary Ann Garcia 77

Chip Ins: Val Guardino (2)

Dryden Park Women

Select Nine

1. Ui Cha Iijima 23, 2. Sandy Dieker 29.5, 3. Karen Burch 30.5

Chip In - Karen Burch, Closest to Pin - Erlinda Martinez

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

View more video

Sports Videos