Thursday’s Modesto area high school sports and local golf results

Basketball
High School Boys
Columbia College Holiday Classic
Second Round
Stagg 67, Golden Valley 59
G. Valley
11
8
18
22
—
59
Stagg
14
18
20
15
—
67
Stagg (7-6) – Norman 5, Hagwood 7, Garrelison 6, Beard 21, Aguirre 12, Carter 6, Caganang 2, Barrett 7, Fields 3
Golden Valley (4-9) – Bowers 7, Llamas 8, Cropper, Martinez 5, Allen 32, Tangann 6
3-pointers: Stagg 7 (Beard 3, Garrelison 2, Aguirre 2) Golden Valley 4 (Llamas 2, Martinez, Tangann)
Other Scores
Liberty Ranch 75, James Lick 26
Summerville 62, Escalon 52
Sonora 53 East Union 45
Today’s games:
7th place – 11 a.m. - Golden Valley vs Escalon
Consolation – 12:30 p.m. - Summerville vs Stagg
3rd place – 2 p.m. - James Lick vs East Union
Championship: 3:30 p.m. - Sonora vs Liberty Ranch
High School Girls
MaxPreps West Coast Jamboree
at Pleasant Hill
Late Wednesday
Gold Bracket
Central Catholic 61, Granada 51
C. Catholic
23
11
15
12
—
61
Granada
14
4
18
15
—
51
Central Catholic (9-1-0) – Alexandra Candelario 8, Josie Simmons 2, Yeaudith Valdovinos 2, Hannah Heath 6, Jasmine Kelly 8, Danielle Friedrich 29, Lourdes Herrera 6. Totals: 29 0-1 61
Granada (0-1-0) – Riley Heffron 15, Jordan Briggs 8, Nicole Bartels 12, Lexi Sezifi 2, Isabella Neads 8, Sarah Wenzel 6. Totals: 15 14-16 51
Three-point goals – CC 2 (Friedrich 2). Granada 7 (Briggs 2, Bartels 4, Neads). Team fouls – CC 14, Granada 11.
Golf
Local
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Red, White, Blue
1st – Barb Craig, Beth Bruegger, Jan Wohl, Sandi Dempster - 137
2nd – Paulette Aldrich, Marlene Brown, Michelle Schilber, Blind Draw - 143
3rd – Dee Elston, Judi O'Connell, Lue O'Brien, Blind Draw - 144
Closest to the Pin: Member: Paulette Aldrich 7-6.0, Guest: Candace Cope 14-6.0
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight – 1. Elma Savage 70, 2. Blanche Maguire 70
Second Flight – 1. Val Guardino 68, 2. Mary Ann Garcia 77
Chip Ins: Val Guardino (2)
Dryden Park Women
Select Nine
1. Ui Cha Iijima 23, 2. Sandy Dieker 29.5, 3. Karen Burch 30.5
Chip In - Karen Burch, Closest to Pin - Erlinda Martinez
