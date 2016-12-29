Gallery: Pitman advaces to final of Holiday Classic with 59-54 win over Sonora

Pitman's Kaylin Randhawa passes off the ball during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Sonora at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Sonora's Haylie Santos passes the ball inside past Pitman's Andrea Selkow during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Pitman's Olivia Salafia, left, Sonora's Carly Copello, middle, and Riley Henington battle for a loose ball during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Pitman's Olivia Salafia launches a three point shot during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Sonora at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Sonora's Shanece Garrett handles the ball during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Pitman at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Pitman's Kaylin Randhawa puts up a jump shot as Sonora's Haylie Santos defends during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Sonora at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Sonora's Emma Fray attempts a shot during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Pitman at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Pitman's Cerah Moren tracks down a loose ball during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament game with Sonora at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Pitman's Andrea Selkow scores under pressure from Sonora's Makenna Poole, left, and Carly Copello, right, during the Pitman Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
