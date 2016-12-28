Sports

December 28, 2016 10:14 PM

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school results

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Columbia College Holiday Classic

First Round Results

Liberty Ranch 74, Escalon 50

Escalon

16

9

8

17

50

Liberty

21

26

14

13

74

Liberty Ranch (9-4) - Chandler Garcia 8, Jalen Patterson 16, Jayden Baroni 4, Jeramyah Rodriguez 3, Patrick Roberts 10, Corey Potthoff 11, Nick Edwards 8, Chris Fielding 4.

Escalon (3-7) - Tommy Pangan 16, Max Nichols 3, Steven Grossi 7, Eric Cambell 2, Estephan Salcedo 7, Nick Lattig 4, Justin Miranda 3, Blue Capps 5.

3-Pt. Goals: Escalon 7 (Pangan 3, Grossi 2, Nichols, Miranda), Liberty Ranch 6 (Patterson 2, Roberts 2, Rodriguez, Potthoff).

Sonora 67, Stagg 47

Sonora (7-3) - Damian Kress 12, Kaden Sparks-Davis 4, Nate Patterson 17, Jace Decker 8, Kane Rodgers 11, Mitchell Camacho 5, Max Walker 8, Colton Pimentel 2.

Stagg (6-6) - Anthony Norman 4, Cutrell Hayward 11, Camuel Cornelison 1, Jahbar Beard 10, James Barrett 7, Shandan Fields 4.

3-Pt. Goal - Sonora 4 (K. Rodgers 3, N. Patterson 1), Stagg 3 (J. Beard 3).

East Union 58, Golden Valley 48

Team

0

0

0

0

0

Team

0

0

0

0

0

East Union (7-4) - Jesse Anzar 1, Drew Sena 4, Blake Greenlee 14, Jordan Barajas 5, Angel Sena 2, Gyse Hulsebosch 21, PJ Gill 9.

Golden Valley (4-8) - Fabian Rivera 4, Etrell Bowers 2, Silvestre Llamas 12, Isaac Cooper 12, Devon Martinez 7, Cyrus Allen 10.

3-Pt. Goals - East Union 5 (G. Hulsebosch 3, B. Greenlee 1, A. Sena 1).

James Lick 63, Summerville 54

James Lick (2-5) - Lloyd DeLeon 12, Ryan Ramirez 24, Jonathon Rodriguez 8, Keith Sanchez 3, Oliver Lazo 15, O.T. Mu’ava 2

Summerville (2-9) - M. Provost 6, James Robles 3, Kyle Norton 4, Alex Provost 9, Dawson Robles 4, Luke Fulkerson 8, Jiovani AmayaWood 3, Colby West 4, Tyler Fulkerson 12.

3-Pt Goals: James Lick 7 (L. DeLeon 2, R. Ramirez 2, O. Lazo 2, J. Rodriguez 1), Summerville 1 (L. Fulkerson 1).

High School Girls

MaxPreps West Coast Jamboree

at Pleasant Hill

Jade Bracket

Gregori 61, College Park 47

Gregori

18

11

15

17

61

College

13

15

12

7

47

Gregori (5-6) - Kenna Vandermark 24, Savannah Turner 18, Sarah Sodfeld 6, Allyah Swan 4, Courtney Van Dyke 3, Brook Drewry 2, Rosa Leguria 2, Hanna Young 2, Josie Espinoza 0, Sienna Espinoza 0, Georgia Karahair 0, Sam Tognetti 0. Totals: 21, 17-29, 61.

College Park (1-9) - Nicole Ashmore 17, Megan Downing 9, Chastain Jarbadan 8, Mei Lin Bruder 7, Caryssa Salling 3, Evelyn Kim 2, Kelsey Rumbaugh 2, Nalani Cordova-Smith 0, Emily Medina 0, Arlyn Parache 0. Totals: 11, 21-26, 47.

3-Pt Goals - College Park 4 (M. Downing 3, N. Ashmore 1), Gregori 2 (S. Turner 2). Team Fouls - Gregori 20, College Park 18. Fouled Out - None.

Gold Bracket

Campalindo 77, Manteca 27

Campolindo

30

16

19

12

77

Manteca

11

10

0

6

27

Manteca (3-6) - Malia Parangan 2, Simran Kaur 2, Sarah Inderbitzin 2, JJ Santos 4, Sydney Fryer 2, Jules Eavenson 4, Loretta Kakala 11.

Campolindo (10-2) - Grace McGuire 16, Aubrey Wagner 11, Haley Van Dyke 27, Jessi O’Reilly 2, Ashley Thomas 14, Kailey Meyer 5, Emma VanDeWyngaerde 2.

