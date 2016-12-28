Wednesday’s Modesto area high school results

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Columbia College Holiday Classic
First Round Results
Liberty Ranch 74, Escalon 50
Escalon
16
9
8
17
—
50
Liberty
21
26
14
13
—
74
Liberty Ranch (9-4) - Chandler Garcia 8, Jalen Patterson 16, Jayden Baroni 4, Jeramyah Rodriguez 3, Patrick Roberts 10, Corey Potthoff 11, Nick Edwards 8, Chris Fielding 4.
Escalon (3-7) - Tommy Pangan 16, Max Nichols 3, Steven Grossi 7, Eric Cambell 2, Estephan Salcedo 7, Nick Lattig 4, Justin Miranda 3, Blue Capps 5.
3-Pt. Goals: Escalon 7 (Pangan 3, Grossi 2, Nichols, Miranda), Liberty Ranch 6 (Patterson 2, Roberts 2, Rodriguez, Potthoff).
Sonora 67, Stagg 47
Sonora (7-3) - Damian Kress 12, Kaden Sparks-Davis 4, Nate Patterson 17, Jace Decker 8, Kane Rodgers 11, Mitchell Camacho 5, Max Walker 8, Colton Pimentel 2.
Stagg (6-6) - Anthony Norman 4, Cutrell Hayward 11, Camuel Cornelison 1, Jahbar Beard 10, James Barrett 7, Shandan Fields 4.
3-Pt. Goal - Sonora 4 (K. Rodgers 3, N. Patterson 1), Stagg 3 (J. Beard 3).
East Union 58, Golden Valley 48
Team
0
0
0
0
—
0
Team
0
0
0
0
—
0
East Union (7-4) - Jesse Anzar 1, Drew Sena 4, Blake Greenlee 14, Jordan Barajas 5, Angel Sena 2, Gyse Hulsebosch 21, PJ Gill 9.
Golden Valley (4-8) - Fabian Rivera 4, Etrell Bowers 2, Silvestre Llamas 12, Isaac Cooper 12, Devon Martinez 7, Cyrus Allen 10.
3-Pt. Goals - East Union 5 (G. Hulsebosch 3, B. Greenlee 1, A. Sena 1).
James Lick 63, Summerville 54
James Lick (2-5) - Lloyd DeLeon 12, Ryan Ramirez 24, Jonathon Rodriguez 8, Keith Sanchez 3, Oliver Lazo 15, O.T. Mu’ava 2
Summerville (2-9) - M. Provost 6, James Robles 3, Kyle Norton 4, Alex Provost 9, Dawson Robles 4, Luke Fulkerson 8, Jiovani AmayaWood 3, Colby West 4, Tyler Fulkerson 12.
3-Pt Goals: James Lick 7 (L. DeLeon 2, R. Ramirez 2, O. Lazo 2, J. Rodriguez 1), Summerville 1 (L. Fulkerson 1).
High School Girls
MaxPreps West Coast Jamboree
at Pleasant Hill
Jade Bracket
Gregori 61, College Park 47
Gregori
18
11
15
17
—
61
College
13
15
12
7
—
47
Gregori (5-6) - Kenna Vandermark 24, Savannah Turner 18, Sarah Sodfeld 6, Allyah Swan 4, Courtney Van Dyke 3, Brook Drewry 2, Rosa Leguria 2, Hanna Young 2, Josie Espinoza 0, Sienna Espinoza 0, Georgia Karahair 0, Sam Tognetti 0. Totals: 21, 17-29, 61.
College Park (1-9) - Nicole Ashmore 17, Megan Downing 9, Chastain Jarbadan 8, Mei Lin Bruder 7, Caryssa Salling 3, Evelyn Kim 2, Kelsey Rumbaugh 2, Nalani Cordova-Smith 0, Emily Medina 0, Arlyn Parache 0. Totals: 11, 21-26, 47.
3-Pt Goals - College Park 4 (M. Downing 3, N. Ashmore 1), Gregori 2 (S. Turner 2). Team Fouls - Gregori 20, College Park 18. Fouled Out - None.
Gold Bracket
Campalindo 77, Manteca 27
Campolindo
30
16
19
12
—
77
Manteca
11
10
0
6
—
27
Manteca (3-6) - Malia Parangan 2, Simran Kaur 2, Sarah Inderbitzin 2, JJ Santos 4, Sydney Fryer 2, Jules Eavenson 4, Loretta Kakala 11.
Campolindo (10-2) - Grace McGuire 16, Aubrey Wagner 11, Haley Van Dyke 27, Jessi O’Reilly 2, Ashley Thomas 14, Kailey Meyer 5, Emma VanDeWyngaerde 2.
Comments