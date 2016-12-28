Holiday Hoops Classic

Modesto Christian's Emoni Karriem defends on Turlock's Arik Bains during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andy Alfaro
Turlock's Everett Johnson towers over Darrian Grays as her attempts a shot during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian guard Baljot Sahi sinks a three point shot during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Turlock at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian's Darrian Grays blocks the shot of Turlock's Michael Patterson during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian's Tyler Williams grabs a rebound during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Turlock at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia calls out to his team during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Turlock at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Central Catholic's Jahi Corbin attempts a layup during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Central at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Modesto Christian center Gabe Murphy makes a move to the basket during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Turlock at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian's Chris Brown gets past Turlock's Everett Johnson during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian center Gabe Murphy is fouled by Turlock Mustafa Johnson during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto Christian's Darrian Grays draws a foul from Turlock's Everett Johnson during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Modesto's Esteban Martin pulls down a rebound during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Freedom at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Modesto's Trae Nichols scores during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Freedom at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Modesto and Freedom players fight for a loose ball during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Modesto's Qimmoni Myers scores during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Freedom at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Modesto's Colton Cruce shoots a three point shot during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic game with Freedom at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Central's Cash Williams scores on a jump shot as Central Catholic's Amrit Dhaliwal defends during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Central Catholic's Cooper Wilson drives between Central's Jahmai Bartley (5) and Cam'Ron Wilson (3) during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Central Catholic's Josh Hamilton puts up a jump shop during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Central's Cash Williams scores on Central Catholic's Emilio Guajardo during the 17th Holiday Hoop Classic at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
