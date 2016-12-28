Sports

December 28, 2016 4:51 PM

Princeton holds Hampton to 16 2nd-half points in 77-49 win

The Associated Press
PRINCETON, N.J.

Spencer Weisz had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals to help Princeton beat Hampton 77-49 on Wednesday night.

Weisz made five of Princeton's 14 3-pointers as the Tigers shot 45.2 percent from distance.

Princeton was up just 35-33 at the half but the Tigers held Hampton to just 16 points in the second half. Weisz hit a wide open 3-pointer from the wing during Princeton's 8-2 run for a 49-40 lead with 11:49 left. The Pirates were outscored 28-9 the rest of the way.

Steven Cook added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (6-6). Cook hit 10 of 12 free-throw attempts as Princeton made 17 of 21. Myles Stephens scored 12 points and Devin Cannady had 10.

Jermaine Marrow scored 16 points for Hampton (2-10), which lost its fourth straight. He was just 5 of 16 from the floor and the Pirates shot just 34.1 percent.

