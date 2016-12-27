Kadry on Bowling: Custer wins Yosemite 6-Gamer, Bowler of the Year race

Rich Custer topped the December Yosemite 6-Gamer and in the process took the lead and won the Bowler of the Year race.
Custer qualified first with a 1,506 round, averaging 251. The second qualifier at a 1,495 set was Craig Miller of Tracy. The two ultimately met in the final round of the stepladder finals, where Custer prevailed 278-224. Custer won $347, and Miller pocketed $240 for second.
With the win, Custer jumped ahead and won the Bowler of the Year contest, tallying 485 points. He earned the top money of $500 in the competition. Myles Duty and Nick Kelley tied for second with 430 points and each won $250. The Bowler of the Year contest was sponsored by Freddy’s Tree Service.
Custer also finished first on the 2016 money list, a total of all money earned during the season. In 10 events, he took home $1,822. Nick Kelley rolled in 11 event and earned $1,677. Duty made seven tournaments to earn $1,625.
▪ The field has been set for the 2016 Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament of Champions on Jan. 8. The roster features the past 24 champions, including Noel Vasquez, Rick Francis, Wayne Garber, Chris Pitts, Rich Custer, Myles Duty, Lanndyn Carnate, Craig Miller, Nick Kelly, Freddy Irvin, Chris Preble, Kevin Harlin, Greg Thompson Jr., Don Mathey, Joe Petrovich, David Street, Will Garber, Robert Wrachford Jr., Rick Watts, Travis Hewitt, Jim Gordin, Ron Case, Christopher Davidson and Mark McCreary. If you haven’t already done so, confirm your attendance with Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161; otherwise, an alternate will be used. A total of $1,000 has been added to the prize fund, in which half the field will cash. The tournament is six games, rolled on different oil patterns over six pairs.
▪ The “New Year in Paris” Senior No-tap Tournament at McHenry is sold out. The party is set for New Year’s Eve, starting at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet lunch. Tournament bowling begins at 12:30 p.m. The midnight celebration with champagne and favors will happen at midnight Paris time, 3 p.m. our time. Call Terry or Theresa at 209-571-2695 for information.
▪ Yosemite will offer a youth New Year’s Eve party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration will include bowling, shoe rental, party favors and an apple cider toast at 6 p.m. Cost is $65 per lane for up to six people. Call Yosemite at 524-9161 to reserve your lane.
▪ Yosemite and McHenry will be open all evening New Year’s Eve with celebrations at midnight. Party favors, music and prize drawings are on tap for the festivities. Reservations will be taken at both houses for hourly bowling. Make your reservations for Yosemite at 524-9161 or McHenry at 571-2695.
▪ Sign up now for the New Year’s Day Junior-Adult Double Elimination Scholarship Tournament at Yosemite. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with competition at 10. Teams consist of one youth and one adult with a team max average of 450. Bowlers will start with a qualifying round of three games, and the top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination finals. Entry fee is $40 per team. Call Yosemite at 524-9161 to sign up or for information.
▪ Take your family bowling at McHenry and pay with canned food to help feed the hungry in Modesto. This year’s Strike Out Hunger program will take place through December. For every five cans of unexpired food you donate, you can bowl one free game, including shoe rental. All food collected will be donated to the United Samaritans Food Program.
