49ers 22, Rams 21 in photos

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) scores on a two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams’ Michael Brockers (90) late in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The conversion put the 49ers up 22-21, which was the final score.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrates his two-point conversion against Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The conversion put the 49ers up 22-21, which was the final score.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson intercepts a pass in front of Rams receivers Tyler Higbee (89) and Brian Quick (83) late in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Rod Streater (81) scores past Los Angeles Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ronald Blair (98) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, right, scores past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson, top, brakes up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams tight end Lance Kendricks during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox, right, dives for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers line up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree, top, tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree leaps over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley, bottom, sackes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley (91) celebrates after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cody Davis (38) celebrates after a interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Eugene Sims, top, celebrates after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) scores a touchown in front of the San Francisco 49ers’ Miachael Wilhoite in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles Rams’ Dominique Easley is held by the San Francisco 49ers’ Joshua Garnett, right, drawing a penalty as quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs by in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) is upended by the Los Angeles Rams’ Blake Countess in the third quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
The San Francisco 49ers’ Ronald Blair, right, celebrates his sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff with teammate Aaron Lynch in the third quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick geets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. The won 22-21.
Rick Scuteri
AP