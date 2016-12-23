Last chance at victory for 49ers at Los Angeles Rams?

The particulars
- Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Line: Rams by 4 1/2
- Records: 49ers 1-13, Rams 4-10
- TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Chris Myers, Ronde Barber), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
WILL 49ERS BE IN A RUSH TO WIN SECOND GAME?
Chip Kelly’s run game is predicated on a defense picking its poison. Opponents either can spread out wide and prevent quarterback Colin Kaepernick from taking off on outside runs or stuff tailback Carlos Hyde on the inside runs. This inside-outside combination has given the 49ers the fourth-ranked rushing attack in the NFL. But with a meager passing attack to complement it, it hasn’t translated into points or, of course, wins.
YOUNG O-LINE FACES FORMIDABLE RAMS DEFENSE
The Rams are having almost as bad a season as the 49ers and already have fired their coach, Jeff Fisher. But the defense still is formidable, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald may be the best lineman in the league. That will be a tough matchup for a reshuffled 49ers offensive line that could feature two rookies, Joshua Garnett and John Theus.
49ERS CAN’T BE OVERCONFIDENT VS. (0-5) JARED GOFF
Perhaps the best news for the 49ers? Rams rookie Jared Goff, who is expected to play despite being in the league’s concussion program, is 0-5 as the team’s starter. He has thrown five interceptions and four touchdown passes and has been sacked 15 times. Then again, the 49ers’ porous defense has been beaten this year by Drew Stanton, Matt Barkley and Bryce Petty, so it shouldn’t be overconfident.
MATT BARROWS
Injury report
49ERS
- Doubtful: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), OT Joe Staley (hamstring).
- Questionable: DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs), C Marcus Martin (ankle).
RAMS
- Doubtful: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), WR Mike Thomas (hip).
- Questionable: WR Bradley Marquez (knee).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 12
vs. Los Angeles
W, 28-0
1-0
Sept. 18
at Carolina
L, 46-27
1-1
Sept. 25
at Seattle
L, 37-18
1-2
Oct. 2
vs. Dallas
L, 24-17
1-3
Oct. 6
vs. Arizona
L, 33-21
1-4
Oct. 16
at Buffalo
L, 45-16
1-5
Oct. 23
vs. Tampa Bay
L, 34-17
1-6
Oct. 30
BYE
Nov. 6
vs. New Orleans
L, 41-23
1-7
Nov. 13
at Arizona
L, 23-20
1-8
Nov. 20
vs. New England
L, 30-17
1-9
Nov. 27
at Miami
L, 31-24
1-10
Dec. 4
at Chicago
L, 26-6
1-11
Dec. 11
vs. N.Y. Jets
L, 23-17
1-12
Sunday
at Atlanta
L, 41-13
1-13
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Dec. 24
at Los Angeles
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 40
Jan. 1
vs. Seattle
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 40
