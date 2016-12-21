Modesto-area camps, clinics and sports league information for Dec. 22

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BACKYARD ACADEMY TRYOUTS Backyard Sports Academy will hold tryouts for its 9U and 11U teams for the 2017 season. Must call for an evaluation, date and time to try out. Players cannot be 10 or 12 before May 1, 2017. Call 209-669-8921 or visit backyardsportsacademy.com.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160. Individual and group training available.
MODESTO MAGIC Accepting registration for its winter league, Jan. 14-March 11. All games are on Saturdays at Modesto Christian High School and Enochs High School, and registration is open to boys K-2, girls K-8. Cost is $160 and includes uniform, or $130 if child already has uniform from past season. Discounts are available for multiple-child registration. Deadline to register is Jan. 14 or until league is full. Contact Stan Silva at 209-765-5107 or ssilva1920@aol.com, or visit www.modestomagic.com.
TURLOCK YOUTH LEAGUE The City of Turlock is accepting registrations for the Turlock Youth Basketball League through Dec. 26. League is open to boys and girls in grades K-8. Grades 1-4 will play at Turlock High School, and grades 5-8 will play at Pitman High School. Activity begins Jan. 7 with two weeks of skills and instruction, followed by six games. Cost is $68; pictures are not included in registration fee. Late registration is an additional $5 after Dec. 26 and will be open until Jan. 7. To register in person, City of Turlock, 144 S. Broadway; or call 209-668-5594.
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Winter Break Basketball Skills Clinic on Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-noon at Big Valley Christian High School, 1020 Pelandale Ave., Modesto. Clinic open to grades K-8 and is coed. Cost: $25 if pre-registered or $30 for walk-ins. Instructors are certified high school coaches, college and high school players. Clinic participants will learn components of the game, receive a healthy snack and drink and a ticket to an MJC men’s basketball game. Call 209-622-0923 or visit www.modestoslamnjam.com for an application.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of Modesto PAL boxing club. The winter special for youth is $200 for three months, including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. No experience needed. Call 529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St., Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
EXERCISE
GROUP CLASSES FOR 60-, 50-OVER The Healthy Aging Association is offering free Young At Heart aerobics group exercise classes for those 60 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Modesto Fitness Evolution, 4120 Dale Road, Suite G, and Oakdale Fitness Evolution, 1275 East F St., Suite 1; and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St. Also offered are free Young At Heart group exercise classes for those 50 years and older. Classes are available at the Waterford Community Center, 540 C St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. in Waterford. Call 209-523-2800 or visit healthyagingassociation.org.
MAT PILATES Build core strength, improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in this class that can be modified for any age and fitness level. Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes. Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; or www.econnect.modestogov
.com.
GENERAL
ALL SPORTS TRAINING Offering camp and clinic in skilled positions on the field, including batting mechanics. Next camp is hitting (Jan. 7). Instruction levels include beginner (ages 7-8), intermediate (9-12) and advanced (13-16). Each clinic is limited to 15-20 players per level. Contact All Sports Modesto at 209-527-5276 or email allsportsmodesto@gmail.com to register.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball leagues in the Modesto area and for adult slowpitch softball in Modesto, Patterson, Livingston and Los Banos. Training is provided. Email csmith1733@ sbcglobal.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. First meeting is Jan. 9 at Ceres High School. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
SOCCER
MANTECA FUTBOL CLUB TRYOUTS Manteca Futbol Club will hold tryouts for the 2017 season. Tryouts are open to boys and girls – born in 2004, 2005 and 2006 – on Feb. 2-3, 6:30-8 p.m.; and Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon. All tryouts will be at Woodward Park, 710 E. Woodward Ave., Manteca. Visit www.mantecafc.org.
SOFTBALL
LOS BANOS SKEETERS TRYOUTS Los Banos Skeeters will hold tryouts for their 12U team for the fall season. Players wishing to try out will need to bring own equipment. Players cannot be 13 before Jan. 1, 2016. Tryouts are from 10 a.m.-noon at Pacheco High School, 200 Ward Road, Los Banos. Call Charlie Pikas at 209-675-3705 or visit www.facebook.com/ Losbanosskeeters.
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? If interested, call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
WATER POLO
WATER POLO CLASSES High school, pre-high school and beginning water polo program for boys and girls at Johansen High School on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m., ending mid-February. Sign-ups will be taken at the pool. Contact Brent Bohlender at Bbrentpolo@aol.com.
