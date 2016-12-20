Kadry on Bowling: Thompson rides roll-off win to Central Valley title

Bud Thompson captured the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club meet at Yosemite Lanes after winning a roll-off to advance to the finals.
Gene Stamps qualified first with a 1,056 total. Ron Gilbert was second at 1,042. Thompson and Gordon Dorham tied at 1,015 for third. In a one-game roll-off to see who would face Stamps in the finals, Thompson bowled a 298. Gilbert rolled a 231 for third and Dorham took fourth with a 217. Thompson defeated Stamps 275-178 game for the title.
▪ Royce Sappenfield won the men’s side of the Yosemite Senior No-tap Tournament, scoring a 952. Joe Cornish finished in the second spot after he posted an 883 set. Finishing third was Stamps at an 841. LaDonna Stone was high for the ladies with her 848 series. Sylvia Williams was next in line, rolling an 841 set. Taking third at an 820 was Irene Payne.
▪ The team of Ted Langum, Bre Sandoval and Jim Brock won the McHenry Mixed Kegler Trio Tournament with a team score of 2,414. Marion Roberts, Ron Gray and Dave Castro were a close second with a 2,403 total. Vickie and Bill Briscoe teamed with Stamps to take third at 2,273.
▪ Both bowling centers will be open this weekend for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Yosemite will open both days from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. with holiday rates. McHenry Bowl will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to midnight and Christmas Day from noon until midnight.
▪ Reservations and payment for the New Year in Paris No-tap Tournament at McHenry are due this Saturday. The party starts at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 with a buffet lunch. Tournament bowling begins at 12:30 p.m. Call Terry or Theresa at 209-571-2695 for reservations or information.
▪ For the younger set, Yosemite will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 4-7 p.m. The party will include bowling, shoe rental, party favors and an apple cider toast at 6 p.m. Cost is $65 per lane for up to six people. Call Yosemite at 209-524-9161 to reserve your lane.
▪ Yosemite and McHenry will be open New Year’s Eve with celebrations at midnight. Party favors, music and prize drawings are on tap for the festivities. Make your reservations for Yosemite at 524-9161 or McHenry at 571-2695.
▪ Bring your canned or nonperishable food to McHenry to bowl free and help the hungry. This year’s Strike Out Hunger program runs through December. For every five cans of unexpired food you donate, you can bowl one free game, including shoe rental. All food collected will be donated to the United Samaritans Food Program.
▪ On New Year’s Day, the Junior-Adult Double Elimination Scholarship Tournament will compete at Yosemite. Check-in is at 9 a.m., with competition at 10. Teams consist of one youth and one adult bowler with a team max average of 450. Bowlers will start with a qualifying round of three games and the top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination finals. Entry fee is $40 per team. Call Yosemite at 524-9161 to sign up or for information.
▪ Youth leagues start in early January at both centers, with sign-ups now being taken. The short league programs begin the week of Jan. 3 for after-school and weekend spots. Leagues are open to youth of all ages and are usually divided by age groups. Bumper leagues are offered for preschool ages. Adult/junior packages are also available.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
