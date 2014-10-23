Earth Day

October 23, 2014 1:55 PM

EARTH DAY IN THE PARK WITH SCOOPY

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
Click here to RSVP

Special thanks to our Earth Day partners:
City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods
Westurf Nursery
Honey's Air and Solar
House of Carpets
Smog Check
Silverado Building Materials

 

IN PRINT
Look for our special Kraft Wrap publishing in the Modesto Bee on Sunday, April 16. Check out the earth-friendly tips you can do and the promotional messages from our advertising partners, and bring the insert to the Modesto Bee booth at the Earth Day event to participate in our Seed Planting Party with Scoopy! 
ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Take pictures, hashtag #Scoopy and post on Facebook and Twitter for a chance to win prizes! Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/modestobee) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/modbee) for tips and information on how we can make our community a better place to live! 
EARTH DAY TIPS
Click here for tips on how to be green!

 

City of Modesto Event Page: www.modestogov.com/earthday

 

