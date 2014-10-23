EARTH DAY IN THE PARK WITH SCOOPY
Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
Click here to RSVP
Special thanks to our Earth Day partners:
Click here to RSVP
Special thanks to our Earth Day partners:
City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods
Westurf Nursery
Honey's Air and Solar
House of Carpets
Smog Check
Silverado Building Materials
IN PRINT
Look for our special Kraft Wrap publishing in the Modesto Bee on Sunday, April 16. Check out the earth-friendly tips you can do and the promotional messages from our advertising partners, and bring the insert to the Modesto Bee booth at the Earth Day event to participate in our Seed Planting Party with Scoopy!
ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Take pictures, hashtag #Scoopy and post on Facebook and Twitter for a chance to win prizes! Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
modestobee) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/modbee) for tips and information on how we can make our community a better place to live!
EARTH DAY TIPS
Click here for tips on how to be green!
Ask about our exciting multimedia advertising opportunities related to Earth Day! Call (209) 578-2181 or e-mail csantos@modbee.com
City of Modesto Event Page: www.modestogov.com/
Comments