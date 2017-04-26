20 Under 40 nominations for the Class of 2017 are now being accepted

Do you know young professionals under the age of 40 in Stanislaus County who are among the best and brightest talents on the rise?
Starting on May 1, you have the opportunity to highlight an exceptional employee, a community leader or a rising talent in their field by nominating them to be a part of our 20 Under 40 class of 2017.
The top 20 under 40 will be featured in a special Modesto Bee publication and at a special reception in August. Deadline for nominations closes on June 1.
To find out more about last year's recipients and event, please click here.
The submission form is below.
Comments