Jerry Brown’s gas tax increases still need more votes

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams Pause

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

6:16 Human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, others tell their story

0:54 Adult football player seriously injured

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities