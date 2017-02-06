Tax board’s hijinks make case for giving it the boot

2:40 Turlock-raised actress Erika Ervin returns Pause

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts