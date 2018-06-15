Mike Dunbar: Getting back to work in Sheriff’s Office

A couple of days before the election, I bumped into Stanislaus County sheriff’s candidate Jeff Dirkse.
White shirt, casual slacks, sports coat, no tie – he looked laid back, relaxed even. Not at all like a man in the midst of a heated election battle.
“Are you worried that this election has been so nasty that it will cause too great a split in the department no matter who wins?” I asked. Not at all, Dirkse said, and then smiled. I must have appeared skeptical, because he explained.
“There’s a spectrum people in the department,” of 700, he said. “There are maybe 20 people on either end of that spectrum who are really involved in these politics.”
Then he corrected himself: “No, there’s actually only about a dozen on either end. The rest are somewhere in the middle. All of them work harder at their jobs than they do at this stuff. We’ll all get back to doing our jobs once this thing is over.”
It was a telling moment. It was clear Dirkse’s world wasn’t going to end if he lost the election. It was just as clear to him, at least, that it wasn’t going to be the end of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, either.
We’re hopeful that Dirkse – the apparent winner with most of the votes counted – will continue that approach. There were a lot of heat-of-the-moment words and letters to the editor exchanged during the campaign; the kinds of things that insecure individuals might not be able to forget.
This week, Dirkse wrote a letter to The Bee thanking his supporters and extending a hand to Sgt. Juan Alanis – his opponent. That was a great first step. So was the next step, when Alanis responded in kind through his concession post on Facebook.
It appears both men will continue working together – setting aside any campaign vitriol. If that’s true, it benefits everyone. After all, both have done their jobs well.
Unfortunately, it appears outgoing Sheriff Adam Christianson was among the red-hots. He seemed to be gloating in Dirkse’s victory, responding to (and taunting) some of Alanis’s supporters on social media.
Too much of this campaign centered on Christianson’s tenure over the past 12 years. There were times when Dirkse – whom Christianson endorsed – had to insist he’s his own man, not bound by the priorities or policies of the past. Now we know why.
With only two candidates in the race, this election is over and we can turn our attention to races that didn’t turn so negative.
RED RIPPLE – In many places across the nation, a “blue wave” has been sweeping Democrats to improbable victories. Not in the Northern San Joaquin Valley; in fact, it has been just the opposite in the votes counted so far. In the gubernatorial primary, the top two Republicans – John Cox and Travis Allen – captured 51 percent of all votes; the top two Democrats split 35 percent. In the District 10 Congressional race, Republicans Jeff Denham (37.7) and Ted Howze (15) got 53 percent of the total, with the six Democrats splitting the rest.
The most popular Democrats for Stanislaus voters were Controller Betty Yee (50.7 percent) and Ceres’ Tom Hallinan, who got 42 percent of local votes running for a seat on the Board of Equalization. Alex Padilla (39.3), Fiona Ma (36.7) and Xavier Becerra (35.1), Dianne Feinstein (33) Gavin Newsom (23.9) and Eleni Kounalakis (22.4) all struggled here by comparison.
Mike Dunbar is the editor of the Editorial Pages. 209 578-2315. @mikealandunbar
