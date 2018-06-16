Being a father in California isn’t all that bad. You ought to try it

Never thought it would be necessary to make this suggestion, but you might want to become a father.
Studies show that many, if not most, young men (and women) are foregoing parenthood. The birthrate in California has fallen to its lowest point in, well, ever (11 births per 1,000 adults; it was 21 in 1998).
Is this generation unconcerned about extending the human race? Have you all found better things to do? Do you lack the optimism needed to have kids? Do you just need a little encouragement, or are you scared?
No doubt, parenthood is scary (from diapers to college tuition). With Father’s Day upon us, it might be a good time to address some of the fears associated with starting a family. Some are real, but some aren’t, according to those who study these things. Besides, everything worthwhile has risks.
You’re shaking your head already: I don’t have time ... Kids are expensive ... I’m still trying to get me figured out, how do I cope with a mini-me? … Look at what’s going on with: a) the economy; b) national politics; c) the ever-warming planet; d) my love life, I don’t even have a girlfriend.
That last one is legit. But the other excuses aren’t going to stand up.
Mainly, you shouldn’t believe all the bad stuff you read about being a dad, especially in California.
WalletHub mainly sells credit cards, but it also puts together lists. A widely reported study last week ranked California 49th among the 50 states (and District of Columbia) in terms of “economic well-being” of dads. The study gathered payroll, unemployment and cost-of-living data to come up with that awful number. It’s bad, but it’s not the whole story.
In a different category – work/life balance, the most important category of all – California ranked No. 1.
Today’s fathers are far more likely to spend time with their kids than were fathers of the last generation. And if you look back to your grandfather’s cohort, well, there was no work/life balance. In 75 percent of families in the 1960s, fathers were the sole earners. They spent most of their waking hours trying to figure out how to keep the lights on.
Dads today have a better balance because today’s moms came to the rescue. Two-thirds of families have two earners. And while that might create some childcare concerns, it frees up dads to be with the kids at school, at play and at home. California dads are the best at capitalizing on that freedom.
The Pew Research Center shows that today’s dads see parenting as “central to their identity.” That they start really, really early in bonding with their children. Why? Because they know it’s important.
All well and good, you say, for young dads in LA or San Francisco. What about here, in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, where life is tougher?
Actually, we have a very real edge over your big-city hipster pals. The annual cost of raising a family in the Northern San Joaquin Valley is far, far, far lower than elsewhere in the state. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a family of four needs $77,317 a year to live comfortably in Stanislaus County. In San Joaquin it’s only $75,909; Merced County is lowest in the state at $70,675. Compare that to Santa Clara County ($129,082), San Diego ($97,547), Los Angeles ($92,295) or San Francisco ($141,320). Forget about Marin at $151,031.
When it comes to raising a family, we’re the bargain basement of California.
Isn’t it true that our government needs more family friendly policies? Again, California is leading the way. Our state already provides paid leave of up to six weeks for fathers to bond with a new child – or take care of a sick one.
Certainly you’ve heard about how bad education is in our Golden State, right? Don’t believe it. California has the largest – and one of the best educational systems – anywhere. A study out last month shows California has the second highest percentage of gold- or silver-medal public schools in the nation. First-place Massachusetts had 91 such schools, second-place California had 524. No one else has even half as many.
And our public colleges and universities are an absolute bargain, besides leading the world in research and just being cool.
Those still trying to get their own act together have a better excuse. Fathers with more education tend to raise kids with fewer problems. But even more important than education is simply being there. Families with a dad in the house always do better.
Every generation must deal with uncertainty and tribulation. But every generation also must replace itself. The hallmark of your generation is that it is the best educated ever, the most caring of their elders and each other and the generation with the highest earning potential.
You’re ready.
So a fatherly suggestion: Get busy.
