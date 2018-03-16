Not too soggy, not too much snow – just right for hiking now

Those of us who love hiking in the nearby Sierra mountain range are always on the lookout for good Springtime hikes at lower elevations which are neither snowbound nor muddy tracks.
Last weekend we discovered just such a gem, The Westside Rail Trail in the Stanislaus National Forest, which starts right on the outskirts of Tuolumne City. This trail rapidly yields not only great views, but an absolutely level path on the long abandoned rail line which winds along the ridge above the North Fork of the Tuolumne River.
There is much history to be learned from the signs posts along the easy-to-follow trail. This narrow-gauge railroad, built at the turn of the 20th century, brought lumber out of the mountains to the West Side Lumber Company in downtown Tuolumne City.
Now the trail meanders some five miles along the ridges. Just a mile or so from the start you will be walking alongside the original rails, still remaining in place 100 years after the railroad ceased operating. An occasional picnic table or bench will be found, but bring your own water.
In addition to the historical signs along the trek, there are a few signs denoting the species of tree or bush along the track. A little later in the season, wild flowers should be very much in bloom, though we were a bit early.
Much of the trail is in open sunshine, so if you go later in the season start your trek early or prepare to sweat. Also, the sign at the trailhead reminds you that you will possibly encounter a rattlesnake and ticks are prevalent on the trail. Another benefit of an early season hike before these become a problem.
Dogs and bikes are welcome. We even encountered one baby buggy, since the trail is level and quite conducive to easy walking as well as serious hiking. No need to go the full five miles out (for a 10-mile total.) Just pace yourself and save enough energy for the walk back from wherever you stop.
Other early season hikes in the area include the Red Hills area close to Chinese Camp, Table Mountain off Shell Road near the Chicken Ranch Casino and a stroll up the canyon starting at the Knights Ferry covered bridge. Since the latter is a fairly short hike, up a gradual hill, go into the visitor center and get a guided map to downtown Knights Ferry. Walk around this historical town and see the old buildings rich in the history of the Gold Rush and Civil War era.
One more easy early season hike is the Dragoon Gulch trail which starts close to downtown Sonora, winds up a ridge and gives great views of the town and surrounding area. From a city street parking spot you are quickly in the trees and up above the sounds of the town.
Of course, after a morning hike in any of these Sonora area trails a mandatory lunch at the Diamondback Grill in downtown Sonora caps off a great half-day outing. And, let me share a little secret about strolling and eating in this popular tourist town and its gridlocked streets.
Just one block east of Highway 49, the main street of Sonora, is Stewart Street and you will always find easy parking there. Guarantee it! Just don’t grab my spot and make me walk an extra block.
Dick Hagerty, an Oakdale real estate developer active in non-profits. Send comments or questions to columns@modbee.com.
