Taylor Swift became a hero by insisting no means no way

Taylor Swift has become a folk hero in the “yes means yes” movement.
It has little to do with the 27-year-old superstar’s music and everything to do with her victory in the countersuit she brought against a disc jockey who allegedly groped her then sued her for ruining his career when she outed him. Her symbolic award of $1, according to her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, “is of immeasurable value. It means that ‘no means no’ and it tells every woman that they will determine what is tolerated with their body.”
For some, Swift’s judgment will cause an eye roll. They consider it yet another victory for a “politically correct feminist” who cannot take a joke. What harm is there in a butt pat?
Having someone grope your body, without your permission or consent, is not a joke. At the very least, it is sexual harassment; at the most it can be considered assault.
In the state of California, there is a law that governs what constitutes consent. It states, that “lack of protest or resistance does not mean consent, nor does silence mean consent. Affirmative consent must be ongoing throughout a sexual activity and can be revoked at any time.”
In simpler terms, “yes means yes” and “no always means no.” It does not mean “maybe,” nor does it mean I will change my mind eventually; no means no.
Swift’s triumph sends a clear-cut signal about the importance of consent. Consent is the underpinning of any healthy relationship.
According to the California Coalition against Sexual Assault (CALCASA), there are more than 2 million sexual assault survivors in the state of California. Sadly, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest Network, less than 1 percent of rapists will ever see the inside of a prison cell. Swift’s lawsuit offers proof the issue of consent is as pertinent now as it ever has been.
There are no hard statistics about sexual harassment in the workplace; but if Fox News is any indication (having paid out $45 million in cases involving Bill O’Reilly and top management) it appears to be significant. According to thinkprogress.org, there are 76 charges of workplace harassment filed in America each day. Harassment in the workplace is the ultimate form of power and control; often, the victim’s economic survival is the ultimate bargaining chip.
On a local level, Haven has been raising awareness surrounding this issue at our local schools and at Stanislaus State.
In our area, Healthy And Responsible Relationships Troop has been “raising awareness about adolescent relationship abuse and promoting healthy relationships” since it began at Enochs High School in 2015. It has since spread to other high schools. Haven also has advocates at Stanislaus State providing support and education to students.
Swift’s victory might seem to be small potatoes to some. But it validates what many victim advocates have been striving toward for years: the right to say “no” and have that ”no” taken seriously. Taylor Swift might seem like an unlikely hero, but her willingness to take her case to court and clear her name has resulted in ruling that will resonate with other victims for years to come.
Kathleen Rowe-Glendon is a former Modesto Bee visiting editor and a community activist. Email columns@modbee.com.
Comments