They aren’t just boxes, they carry the remains of those abandoned at birth

I pre-cried in the truck for a good 30 minutes before walking into the monthly meeting of the Tuolumne River WoodWorkers Association at the Scout Hall in Riverbank.
I wept not for the oak and pine trees slaughtered then buzzed into fantastic forms, but for the project the men inside were just whittling down.
Weeks earlier, I was given a photo of a table full of impossibly small wooden boxes and told they were caskets. Too small to hold the remains of anything but babies, I knew I could never hold it together to get the rest of the story, so I let it all out alone in the truck. My preemptive bawling worked, and I breezed inside looking unconcerned, yukking it up with the dozen grayhaired men, even firing off old carpenter jokes about missing fingertips and sawdust in the crotch.
The WoodWorkers were making tiny urns for the “Garden of Innocence,” a California-based non-profit dedicated to “providing dignified burials for abandoned children,” with a new chapter coming to Merced County.
“We just buried our 371st baby in the Gardens and have 11 more going in … Fresno (nine) and Orange county (twins),” said Elissa Davey, founder of GOI and resident of San Diego County.
Here’s how it works: Hospitals are required to file death certificates on all stillbirths that have reached at least 20 weeks of gestation. If a mother or family doesn’t claim these babies within 30 days, the hospitals turn them over to the coroner’s office, where they’re cremated at county expense.
“We just ask (coroners) if we can assist them with the indigent burials of abandoned children,” says Davey, who then arranges to give each child a name and pays “hundreds of dollars” for death certificates, cremation and interment.
Sometimes, GOI also buys each an obituary and a grave marker. Making arrangements in Merced County was particularly easy, said Davey.
“I spoke to (the Merced county coroner) personally and he told me I got him at ‘Hello!’”
GOI put out a video with very detailed instructions about how to make the urns and are always soliciting donations. A member of Tuolumne River WoodWorkers saw it, and decided they could help.
Garden of Innocence has 10 “Gardens” in California with participating sites and cemeteries from their first in San Diego up to Butte county to the newest in Merced.
“We have about four or five babies waiting for their services in Merced, but that will wait til September … if we have to,” says Davey, where a donated area at Evergreens Cemetery on “B” street in Merced waits.
Garden’s general manager, Enrique Reade, explains, “It’s a water problem. Something’s wrong with their irrigation system at Evergreen, so there’s a lot of brown grass in the area. They don’t want the place to look bad for a service. Plus the cemetery owner is sick.”
A brutal piece in Newsreview.com back in 2013 asks, “Does nonprofit Garden of Innocence honor abandoned children – or secretly conduct extravagant burials for stillborn fetuses in Sacramento?”
The report goes on to point out that very few of the hundreds of children interred by GOI were abandoned, in the “baby found in dumpster” sense, but are stillborn and left at the hospital by low-income mothers.
Davey is upfront about where her babies come from, “Some have lived for a month or more after having open heart surgery right after birth, but many of our children have lived hours or days.”
Still, why would anyone want to toss the sweet, well-meaning, public-money-saving GOI people into the woodchipper?
“Who knows why people want to tear each other down?” asks Reade, who donates his time from the funeral business in Fresno. “Who knows?”
I’ve got some ideas, Enrique. Fans of abortion look at naming, then giving a funeral and headstone to a fetus as a threat. Bad optics for their cause.
So don’t expect good press if somebody fixes that cemetery’s water and donations pour into the WoodWorkers and those babies get put to rest properly. I’ll still be in my truck. Sobbing.
Steve Taylor, a resident of Oakdale, is a behavior analyst. Send questions or comments to columns@modbee.com.
