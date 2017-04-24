Ann Coulter walks into a hospital ...

Let me start by saying the identifying, location and personal characteristics of people mentioned in this column have been changed to comply with patient confidentiality laws.
Once upon a time, in the very early hours of the morning, I became the assigned registered nurse of a newly arrived patient. Within minutes, several of my coworkers from multiple countries of origin, with different shades of skin and varied accents came to the room to assist me in making him comfortable as I completed his physical assessment and reviewed physician reports and his list of medications.
Once I explained his pending tests and provided him reassurance regarding the treatability of his condition, I asked him if there was anything I could do for him before I left the room.
He responded: “I want you to make sure that no brown or black people take care of me while I am in the hospital. I don’t like them people – can’t trust them.”
His words affected me physically, my heart rate increased and I remember thinking, “Oh no, he can see my face turning red” as I felt sudden heat on my cheeks and neck. I took a deep breath or two and willed my voice steady while saying, “I will pass on your request to Abegunde, our Nigerian charge nurse, so that he may contact Concepcion, our Filipino house supervisor, and Quetzali, our Mexican CEO, for final approval of your request. Once again, my name is Teresa, and both Lupe and I will be helping care for you tonight.”
Not once, in the two hours remaining of my shift did he call for assistance.
I did not pass on his request to the charge nurse, nor did I see any changes to staff made to accommodate his racial preferences in the next two days he remained with us.
What does this have to do with Ann Coulter?
Simple. Her divisive ideology would deny healthcare to those she considers a drain on society. That applies equally to immigrant children needing pediatric dental care and those who walk into hospitals without means to pay. Many in that last group are among those who comfortably express similar opinions about who should care for them and who shouldn’t.
If, during her stay in Modesto, Coulter should become a patient, neither I nor any of my coworkers would treat her any differently from any other patient because of her ethnicity or her disdain for immigrants.
We would not ask about her immigration status, type of insurance she has or make assumptions about her use of social safety nets. We would attempt to relieve her pain quickly, and, if needed, perform CPR just as urgently as we would for anyone else. We wouldn’t make any distinctions because of the inherent dignity in all human beings.
In that regard, Coulter’s past statements against Mexicans and other immigrants are utterly insignificant. And it wouldn’t help.
But in multi-colored, multi-ethnic city that is approximately 40 percent Hispanic, I wonder why anyone would offer her the opportunity to spew such bigotry. Shame on those who are bringing her to the Stanislaus and San Joaquin Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday in Modesto. They have that right. But we will be watching the officials who attend, and we will remember when we vote.
Teresa Saltos is a registered nurse in Modesto currently studying to take the bar exam. She is also a former visiting editor and now contributing writer. Send comments to: columns@modbee.com.
Comments