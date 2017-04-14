Skating on common core won’t bring jobs here

The more my fifth-grader complained, the more I was certain Halley was being framed.
My 10-year-old son was claiming he couldn’t start his part of a group biology project until a classmate turned in her section. While whining about Halley being a “know it all” who “never got her assignments in” on time, he was guarding the computer screen.
The back of his head made a satisfying “thwop!” when struck with a cupped palm, which I delivered after spinning the laptop around and seeing Halley’s contribution, a perfectly organized table of small mammal skulls.
“Son,” I told him, “learning to work with others is the most important thing you’ll learn for your career. Creative people have got to learn to cooperate to get anything done.”
I was echoing a manifesto I heard earlier that day from the owner of a multi-million-dollar hockey equipment manufacturer based in ... Modesto?
You read that right, ice hockey sticks, skates, all that protective gear designed and sold in the hockey hotbed that is the San Joaquin Valley. The encounter taught me this digital-communication age makes anywhere a place of business and that we need more Common Core.
Out of a gaping expanse of an airplane hangar, Verbero Hockey produces professional-grade hockey equipment good enough for the NHL. Just how much is a secret, says partner Charles Gamble. But, “we’ve got three to five players under contract, but we’re guessing around 30 wear some of our equipment.”
Seven employees design and sell everything online from jerseys to gloves. Most of their products are made in China or Taiwan, which, for a proudly local company, seemed wrong.
“We’d love to find people (to manufacture) here, but our workers are like 20 years behind (Asian workers),” said Gamble, who snatched what looked like a space-aged meat cleaver from a high shelf.
“I needed like four different guys to make this skate. The carbon fiber weave had to be thicker here near the toe with a more flexible mixture blended here high on the boot and around the blade it needs to be stone hard. At least four different specialists with the right machinery, all talking and adjusting together. Where am I going to find workers like that here?”
I could blame him for not trying harder, for assuming Americans couldn’t team up to do the job, but I shut up when he added, “and the price would be like 10 times more. Just the labor rate.”
Though the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported over 20,000 manufacturing jobs in the Modesto region in February, that represents less than 10 percent of total jobs and almost all are in food production. Gamble and his small company claim to be only hockey gear producers in the West and one of only three in America.
“Teamwork is the most important thing in our business, in any business where you’re making stuff,” he said. “Creative people who can work together to get something done, that’s everything.”
I joined those ridiculing Common Core after its adoption in 2010 when equations suddenly weren’t solved until students scribbled in shaded bars and directions for English assignments started with “Discuss.” I remember watching a bunch of first graders running around smashing their thumbs together, giggling, making notes, then doing it again with a different classmate. The teacher called it “Same Thumb Size” exercise. When I demanded an explanation, she said, “before we get kids collaborating, we’ve got to get them mingling.”
Mingling? This is education? How is mingling supposed to make them college or career ready? Mercifully, I didn’t ask out loud.
So when I’m finally ready to get behind Common Core and its goofy collaboration emphasis, I learn we’re not teaching it well. Lumping all elementary and secondary students across Stanislaus County, 70 percent did not meet the standards in math and 60 percent didn’t meet them in English Language Arts/Literacy, according to state’s 2016 report.
To change this, we’re going to have to teach our kids to communicate and work together better, especially if we want a balanced, lightweight ice hockey stick for a reasonable price.
Steve Taylor, a resident of Oakdale, is a behavior analyst. Send questions or comments to columns@modbee.com.
Comments