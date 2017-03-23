Scrap Brown Act; improve participation in government

The Brown Act, approved in 1953, is supposed to guarantee public participation for Californians in their local governments. Instead it has become a gag rule.
The act’s requirements of advance notice before local officials hold a meeting has mutated into strict limitations on the ability of local officials to have frank conversations with one another. Brown Act requirements that we, the public, can weigh in at meetings have been turned against us, by way of a standardized 3-minute-per-speaker limit that encourages rapid rants and discourages real conversation.
Named after its writer, Ralph Brown of Modesto, the Brown Act has empowered professionals outside the civic space – lawyers, labor unions and especially developers – to fill the conversation void. At a UC Irvine conference on the Brown Act, speakers discussed how local officials, wary of talking to or even emailing each other in violation of Brown Act rules against unannounced meetings, often communicate through developers, who are much freer to meet and talk. (This is why proposed reforms to limit the influence of developers – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti just announced a ban on meetings between city planning commissioners and developers – never last.)
The fundamental problem is the law has stayed too much the same, while California governance has changed radically.
In the 1950s, local governments ruled via broadly applied laws and plans. Through the decades, court decisions, state laws and ballot initiatives like Prop. 13 have limited governmental power. So to retain some self-determination, governments have ignored plans they once followed, and instead embraced ad-hoc decision-making. The most important tool for today’s local governments is not the ordinance or general plan, but negotiations that produce labor contracts and developer agreements.
In this era of government by negotiation, the Brown Act is unhelpful when it’s not beside the point. First, the act’s limits on meetings restrict the ability of elected officials to participate in negotiations. Second, the Brown Act covers only public meetings, and doesn’t get people into meetings where city officials make decisions behind closed doors. All too often the public hears about negotiations only once the deals are done, and made public only for approval.
Consulted only at that late stage, citizens are understandably angry. So the Brown Act encourages NIMBYism.
Many ideas have been raised for changes in the law. But it might be better to just start over, giving local governments flexibility to act as long as they pursue policies that enhance public participation. The National Civic League has a model ordinance that fits the bill.
In the meantime, California’s public meetings grow ever more absurd. At my local school board, our mayor recently asked questions about the management of a newly approved school bond. But the board members cut her off after just three minutes. The school superintendent said any exchange could be Brown Act violation.
Any law that won’t let a mayor and a school board talk about their city’s most important construction project isn’t worth keeping.
Joe Mathews writes for Zócalo Public Square. Email joe@zocalopublicsquare.org.
