Beware, swindling season is upon us

When tax season rolls around, it can be both an agonizing and wonderful time – depending on whether or not you receive a refund.
Unfortunately, it is also the season of swindling.
Fraudsters and unscrupulous bill collectors figuratively come out of the woodwork in their attempts to exhort money from unsuspecting people who might – or might not – be anticipating a windfall. Some just try to coax you into saying the word “yes,” so they can use it later. Others threaten arrest, lawsuits and wage garnishment.
They call repeatedly at all hours of the day and night. Often the calls are menacing with these callers refusing to take “no” for an answer.
I got one such phone call from a man who stated he “was going to serve me at my place of employment.” He then stated I “was going to be arrested.”
I told him to “come and get me.” Six months later, I’m still waiting. In fact, I think it was the same caller who reached me again last week, and I mentioned my long wait. He hung up, cheating me of a few minutes of fun at his expense.
The advent of technology has enabled these gangsters to “spoof” local numbers, so it appears you’re receiving a local call even though they might be calling from another part of the country or even from overseas.
They will call repeatedly at all hours. They rarely leave messages and, if they do, you will often hear other voices in the background as if they are calling from a call center. The messages often end with the words “I feel deeply sorry for you if you do not return this call.” The callers will have American-sounding names, but often speak with accents. My caller’s name was Steve Austin (I was not sure whether he meant “Stone Cold” Steve or the Bionic Man). You really have to appreciate their sense of irony.
In California, we have rights as consumers. First, if you do not recognize the number, my strong suggestion is not to answer the call. If it is legitimate, they will leave a message. If you do answer the call, ask for written verification of debt. A legitimate collection agency is required to send you written verification of debt within 30 days and they must cease collection attempts until it arrives. Upon receipt of debt verification, you have the chance to negotiate with the creditor.
Under no circumstances should you authorize payment using a prepaid debit card. Most fraudsters will ask for such a payment, as there is very little recourse for the consumer once they have realized that they have been scammed.
If you suspect you’ve been defrauded, report it to local law enforcement, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Attorney General’s office. Reporting such abuse is crucial, just as is getting the word out to your community (through neighborhood watch sites, etc.).
Knowledge and foresight are our main weapons to combat such swindle. We need to be both well-informed consumers and vigilant watchdogs so this bottom-feeding financial abuse is finally stopped.
Kathleen Rowe-Glendon is a former Bee visiting editor and a community activist. Email columns@modbee.com.
Comments