When will America have had enough Trump’s extremely bad deals?

Too little, too late. We all know President Trump is systematically destroying the once-great USA. Most recently he has ripped families apart, incarcerating parents illegally in our country, and placing their children, who have done no wrong, in holding tanks with little support services.
Ann Coulter states these children crying for their parents are actors. Another 1,500 children who were previously incarcerated are now missing.
Trump takes no responsibility for these children and his Attorney General and spokeswoman claim the Bible says this is acceptable. We once again are breathing toxic and unhealthy air as the EPA no longer is doing it job – protecting our air and pollution from coal, cars, etc.
A trade war is on the horizon, and nearly every European country and others have been totally alienated by Trump. Trade agreements are repudiated, and the federal deficit has increased by trillions of dollars. Trump is in bed with Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, and he is still unwilling to apply sanctions on the USSR for interfering with our elections. Our once great country is the laughing stock of Iran, Russia and North Korea. When is enough enough? God bless America, because Trump is killing us.
Robert Dittman, Modesto
