Those who died to protect your right to vote didn’t consider it a waste of time

In a recent letter to the editor (“Voting? A waste of your time,” June 19), the writer stated that voting is a waste of time. I can relate to his frustration regarding what some politicians deliver after they are elected.
In 2016 there was a presidential election and yet only 55 percent of eligible voters actually voted. The 45 percent who didn’t vote gave up their right to choose who should represent them and allowed the other 55 percent to make the choice for them. Why would someone want to do that? Are good candidates going to want to run for office if they feel the voters don’t care about the results? How can we blame the system for allowing unqualified individuals to get into office when we have the ability to stop them by simply voting?
Our courageous men and women in the armed forces have fought and died to protect and preserve all of our inalienable rights, and voting is one of them. Not voting is a show of disrespect. If we really want to change what’s wrong with this country, and we want to unite our nation, then we all need to show up at the polls and make our voices heard.
Harold Groth, Modesto
