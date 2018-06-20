How bad does a representative have to be before we vote him out?

Congressman Jeff Denham said he was going to bring DACA to a vote in the House of Representatives. He failed, despite his party controlling Congress.
Denham failed to adequately address the forced separation of undocumented immigrant children from their parents. Torture is uncivilized and contrary to the moral fiber of the nation. How about a common-sense solution, like speedy trial and deportation?
Denham failed to make sure that veterans are adequately served, his supposedly most important priority.
Even if Denham wants to abolish Obamacare, he lied to constituents at a public meeting about his position.
How mediocre does a representative in the Republican Party have to be before the faithful get a clue? Don’t assume that all opposition to Denham is liberal or Democrat.
If a Democrat is unacceptable, write in a name. Give someone else a chance to provide honest, faithful representation.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
