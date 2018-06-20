Those holding the scales of justice must be sure not to tip them

In reporting a violent crime (assault) to proper authorities, do our laws take into consideration if it is a misdemeanor or felony? Does the severity of injuries to the victims weigh the scales of justice, deciding what case will be accepted and if an arrest will be made?
How much do victims have to suffer before the accuser is held responsible? Who will ensure the scales of justice are being held properly to ensure victims’ safety and well-being?
Is it unfair to expect law enforcement to follow procedure and with impartiality to process crimes through our court system? If our public servants are not using procedures to ensure the scales of justice are not tipped when a crime is reported, then who is? Crimes must be treated with consistency if we are to bring forth a safer community. How can one feel confident seeking justice if the one holding the scales does not follow protocol?
Vera Franco, Modesto
