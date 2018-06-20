Sessions forgot that Paul stood up for sojourners and against unjust laws

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions used a Bible verse from the apostle Paul to manipulate public opinion on immigration. Contrary to Sessions’ use of the quote, we know that Paul taught the greatest virtue is love – including love of thy neighbor. We know that Paul’s Hebrew heritage included care for the sojourner, and to remember they were once sojourners in the land of Egypt. Paul was said to have been executed during the reign of Emperor Nero, presumable for some violation of some law he thought unjust.
Rev. Leroy Egenberger, Modesto
