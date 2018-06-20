Do we have to march on Washington ourselves to remove this man?

Where do I start? Everything that I can think to say about Hump has already been said. Where do I start? With my venom.
When are we going to impeach Donald “Hump” Trump? How much more dose he have to do to make us so infuriated that millions of us will get together and storm the White House and oust him ourselves. I really believe Hitler has been reborn. Do you see the iron fences? Do you see the children separated from their parents? We just sit idly by and complain about what he is doing.
I have wished a million times I had gotten into politics. There is no way I would sit by and let this happen. Hump has the power to stop this; he is just using this to get his spoiled way again, like the spoiled manchild he is. What was his childhood like? He is a combination of spoiled and neglected. If not, how in God’s name could anyone turn so mean spirited.
Mary L. Burch, Modesto
