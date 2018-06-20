In my ‘Deep State,’ presidents didn’t harm children to score political points

For most of my adult life, I have been a member of the Deep State.
In my Deep State, presidents rarely lied to the people. International alliances were not broken in order to pander to a political “base.” The welfare of the country was valued more than allegiance to a political party. The president, whether Republican or Democrat, did not divide the citizens by making racist statements. He did not profit from his position by disregarding the Constitution. Being a Republican (which I was), meant honoring certain principles: limited government, free trade, family values. Like them or hate them, presidents were decent men; they occasionally formed alliances with members of the opposition party in order to pass legislation to promote the common good.
In my Deep State, America was seen as an exceptional country, valued and respected throughout the world. My country was the “city on a hill,” with a political and social system that others tried to copy. America was renowned for generosity, hospitality, especially to those suffering from cruel governments. When an earthquake struck, or a typhoon, my country swiftly and expertly eased distress. America was no friend to inhumane dictators; our presidents condemned human rights abusers.
Above all, in my Deep State, children were protected. They were not ripped from the arms of parents because it suited a political agenda.
Paul Neumann, Modesto
