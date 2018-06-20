Questioning fake news and the outrage over separating children from parents

Re “Taking children from parents is immoral” (Our View, June 20): My mind has a lot of questions. If separating children from parents and mothers is immoral, then why is it a common practice of our own government against its own citizenry? It seems that such a mind set, and laws were set up long before Trump became president.
How many children are sent here to the U.S. without their parents; with adults who are not their legal guardians; what if this is a way for foreign parents to give their children a better life and future; letting the U.S. government feed, care for and educate their children?
What of the news media, can’t anyone get the facts straight? It seems that a everyone has their own agendas and fake or twisted news to achieve their goals. Has it become as bad as our political elections? Why do we not have laws to prosecute twisted or fake news? As Americans we cannot make judgments if we are always being deceived.
David Louis Johnson, Waterford
