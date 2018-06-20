Sessions, Trump committing a crime against humanity

I believe in border security, but I conclude that the recently enacted “zero tolerance” policy on immigration resulted in the cruel, unusual and inhumane punishment of undocumented immigrant families and constitutes a crime against humanity.
This policy, an interpretation of current immigration law, has led to children, including infants and toddlers, being taken from their parents and sent to detention centers. I find this policy indefensible, against the notion of “family values” many people in our country claim to support.
Further, to claim divine sanction of the law by misinterpreting scripture in order to rationalize this new policy is heretical. Scripture urges us to welcome the stranger and tells us to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. The people in question may be strangers, but they are also our neighbors, are they not?
Paul Rigmaiden, Modesto
Comments