Off-track railroad wheel ruined our new crossing in Salida. Do something!

Two of our main railroad crossings in Salida were completely redone about a year ago. Very nice and smooth. They were new until a freight train came through with a wheel that slid over and left a very deep and wide hole in the entire length of both crossings. Now, both are very bumpy and dangerous.
Some of our elected officials have really dropped the ball. Just wonder when our officials will get off their collective butts and sue the railroad to fix this. Still waiting!
Ron Cummings, Salida
Comments