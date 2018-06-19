I cannot believe what my country is doing to these children

I took The Bee to bed on Sunday night and I did not sleep well. I cannot believe that we have taken the children of those attempting to come into the U.S. and put them God knows where. Is this my country? How are we going to get those children back to their parents? How many will remember who they are? When did my country get to this point? What does our military think of us back home? Never thought I would see such sadness in my country. Who is in charge? I must pray for our country and our people.
Virginia Vaz, Newman
