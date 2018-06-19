Why hasn’t our representative stood up against Trump’s cruelty?

Rep. Jeff Denham’s deafening silence is noted in regard to 2000-plus children separated from their parents, illegal immigrants, held in detention warehouse cages with Mylar blankets and floor mats. These innocent children’s cries for their parents are heartbreaking. Imagine how traumatizing it is for the children to experience the loss of the most important persons in their lives.
There are only four social workers for 1,100 children. Little help or hope for each child. This is an American tragedy the Trump administration is using as a bargaining chip to obtain the border wall most Americans do not want. Where is your conscience Rep. Denham? When are our political leaders going to do what is right, not politically obedient?
Christine Brereton, Modesto
Comments