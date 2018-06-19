Banning AR-15s won’t solve the problem; patting down students would

I am amazed that politicians and others are convinced that barring sales of AR-15 assault style weapons will actually stop mass school shootings. One of the recent mass shootings was done with a shotgun and pistol. There was no AR-15, yet students were killed and wounded anyway.
Mass shootings break into two groups, schools and not schools. The non-school shootings at concerts, clubs and anywhere with the general public; they are complex and hard to prevent.
Far worse are shootings in schools. They are easy to stop. All that is needed is a set up like we have to endure when boarding an airplane. Selective screening of students entering the school will stop mass school shootings. A student wearing a T-shirt, shorts and no book bag would get a pass. A student with a big heavy book bag, long coat and loose clothing will have to pass thru the metal detector or be patted down, security officer’s call.
Controlling the sale of certain weapons is not the answer. Spend the money and change the way students enter schools. We need meaningful action on a super-critical problem.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
Comments