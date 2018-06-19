After living under Trump, I’ll have to take a knee when anthem is played

I am so proud of the writers of recent letter such as “Separating children cruel, ineffective” (June 17), “History won’t be kind to Trump” (June 17) and “Putting kids in prison, us to shame” (June 17). It lightened my heart to read their perspectives on this current administration.
If we Americans are looking for respect around the world, we need to speak up right now about the poor leadership we have. It is embarrassing to have a poorly informed, egotistical president who has no interest in you or me but only in his influence and personal gain. The constant lies, disrespect to our allies, unnecessary insults hurled at everyone and anyone, the immoral personal behavior, the personal financial gain all make for a disgusting situation.
If I find myself in a position where the national anthem is played, I would have to take a knee.
What is happening to the America that set a standard around the world for justice, tolerance and the right to be heard? The solution, of course, to dialogue with others and then vote.
Pamela Wright, Oakdale
