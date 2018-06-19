Harder only started caring about the Valley when Nancy Pelosi told him to

There’s nothing that annoys me more than a hypocrite. This is exactly what Josh Harder is according to his voting record. He claims to care about the issues in our Valley, but has only voted here once and that was after he started running Congress.
This seems strange to me, coming from somebody who claims to be deeply invested in the Valley. The fact of the matter is, Josh Harder only started to care about our issues after being in the Bay Area and seeing an opportunity to flip the House and make Nancy Pelosi Speaker again. A vote for Harder would mean Bay Area policies implemented in the Central Valley. This is something we simply can’t afford.
Jim Dale
