Jeff Denham, if you’re not against this child abuse you’re for it

Our president and our attorney general have started a policy of ripping babies and young children from their parents arms and placing the children in deplorable living conditions. This is clearly child abuse. Yet I have heard nothing from our representative, Jeff Denham on this issue.
Rep. Denham, do you support the president in his policy of incarcerating children this way? Please tell us. Would you be willing to work for ICE in ripping these children away from their mothers and fathers?
You are complicit is this if you are not fighting the president. Or are you just being the president’s lapdog, as usual.
Clay Bedford, Oakdale
