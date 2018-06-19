If Trump is your savior, you’re going to need a new religion

The ascendency of Donald Trump to the Presidency has brought forth a new religion: Pseudo-Christian Fundamentalism, whose members are also known as white evangelicals. Claiming to be Christians, their support of Trump is hard to reconcile with the teachings of Jesus and some biblical law.
For example, Trump’s behavior appears to be inconsistent with Commandments VI (adultery) and VIII (lying, over 3,000 lies since taking office). His animosity toward Muslims and dark-skinned people from south of the border indicates the President doesn’t abide by Jesus’s command to love your neighbor. The passing of “tax reform” that takes money away from the less fortunate and hands it to Trump and his rich friends cannot be described as just under the New Testament.
It’s disturbing to see members of this religious group (including ordained Christian ministers!) endorsing Trump when his values appear to be incompatible with the teachings of the man from Nazareth. They claim to be “evangelicals” when evangelism is actually the spreading of the “Good News” of salvation, not support for racism and discrimination.
To remedy this, I suggest White Evangelicals review Jesus’s teachings as recounted in the Bible. This might bring them back into the company of loving Christians.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
