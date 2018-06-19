How dare they invoke God’s words in their attack on immigrant children

The Trump administration is using child abuse as a weapon in their war on undocumented people. It’s a ploy to get Trump money for his wall. When they first started this in March, they seemed so proud of themselves. Now with all the negative press they are blaming Democrats.
Trump claims it a law passed by Democrats. It is not a law. It’s a policy that he put into effect two months ago. They have separated 2,000 children in six months from their families. And now we have Jeff Sessions and Sarah Sanders saying it’s in keeping with the Bible!
So now our administration wants us to believe child abuse is part of God’s teachings? The children are in some cases being kept in what look like dog cages. They are traumatized by the experience.
We have become ugly.
The Republicans seem to be OK with this. There is no backbone to these men. How could my representative – Jeff Denham – think I could vote for him now. He can’t even denounce child abuse. We no longer are we that “city on the hill.” Most Christians only believe in God if it serves their purpose.
Guadalupe Villarreal, Denair
