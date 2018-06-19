I must speak, I must act, I must hold these people accountable today

Today is the day I start respecting the still, small voice inside my heart, the day I speak out. Today’s the day I challenge politicians who sanction atrocities. Today I say, “Our nation is abusing innocent children and escalating actions to grow that abuse to higher levels.”
Today’s the day I pick up my phone and call my local and state representatives and say no to current violations of immigration and amnesty laws and to the diminishing soul of my nation. Today I write and phone the senate and house and the oval office to say “No” to abuse of children on our nation’s soil, regardless of their immigration status.
Today, I turn my back on zoning out, remaining apathetic and being silent. Today is the day I am accountable, own my part in allowing abusive leadership to flourish in my country.
Today I act, so that tomorrow I may be redeemed for my failings. Today is the day I refuse to meet abuses perpetuated under the guise of patriotism with silence and inaction. Today I say, ”Not in my country!”
Mary Rodgers, Modesto
