Republicans trying to extort a wall from taxpayers by holding kids hostage

Webster’s Dictionary defines extortion as “the act or practice of extorting especially money or other property; especially the offense committed by an official engaging in such practice.”
The Donald Trump, Jeff Denham, Republican Immigration Bills all use the threats and practices of stripping children from the arms of their parents and the threat of deportation of 700,000 Dreamers for a $25 billion unneeded and unnecessary border wall and a host of discriminatory immigration laws. Taxpayers are being extorted and the debt of this extortion would be passed to many future generations. If Trump, Denham and the GOP want a $25 billion expenditure, it needs to be passed thru Congress as a “clean bill.” Republicans know that Congress would never pass it, so they tie it to a phony immigration bill that would stop the practice of separating children from parents.
Separating children is not the law, it’s Trump policy that he could end with a phone call. American taxpayers will not be extorted. Jeff Denham must be held accountable.
Peter M. Sommer, Salida
